Crime of the Week: Liquor looters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Crime Stoppers are hoping your tips will put them on the fast track to find some speedy shoplifters who lifted a lot of booze from Liquor Express.

Do you know who these two tequila takers caught on camera are? Police say it didn’t take them long to pick up multiple bottles of liquor, conceal them and take the express exit out of Liquor Express without paying for the drinks.

Do you have any information on these guys? If it leads to an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000 from the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME, text or email your info.

