Colbert County High School closing temporarily due to COVID-19

Colbert County High School
Colbert County High School(Colbert County Schools)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Rising COVID cases have put a pause on in-class learning for one Colbert County school.

Colbert County High School announced students will learn at home for the next 10 days following the Colbert County COVID Health and Safety guidelines. Students are expected to return to school on Monday, August 30.

The Colbert County COVID Health and Safety guidelines states when a school population reaches over 18 percent of isolated or positive COVID-19 cases, the school must close for 10 calendar days.

School officials say teachers have packets they’re distributing to students on August 20. The school is also providing a food pick-up on that same day between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Parents and guardians are asked to contact the school nurse if your student shows any symptoms or tests positive.

