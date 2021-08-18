Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Clouds will become heavy as we go into the next several hours with showers and storms expected across the Valley. Main impacts would be flooding, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Rain will continue over the next several days and prolong the flooding threat across portions of North Alabama. Going into this evening, early on storms are expected to linger but eventually die down going into the overnight hours. The soggy pattern returns for Thursday morning though storms are likely less significant.

Temps drop into the lower 70s overnight.

Friday into the weekend will be cooler with the 80s in for highs, we will see a break in rain going into next week with highs returning to the 90s.

Tracking the Tropics… Grace is now a category 1 Hurricane- Henri is looking like one for the fish out in the Atlantic and finally Fred, or what’s left continues to track to our north and east. More updates to come as they develop, but it looks like our dormant days are coming to an end.

