Town of Grant Clerk responds to altercation with mayor and former police chief

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 received tons of emails from community members who live in Grant about an altercation involving Mayor Larry Walker and former Police Chief Ted Thompson.

WAFF 48′s Stefante Randall talked to the town clerk on Tuesday about his concerns and how the town leadership is handling the fallout.

Phillip Goodson works as the clerk and human resources representative for the town of Grant.

Goodson was working last Thursday in his office when he said former Police Chief Ted Thompson came in to talk to Mayor Larry Walker. Goodson said he soon heard the two men arguing.

“So we both ran out there, and the former police chief was on top of the mayor saying that’s assault and I can have you arrested, and the mayor said I didn’t assault you and the chief of police said the mayor had shoved him,” said Goodson.

WAFF 48 reached out to former Police Chief Thompson and Mayor Larry Walker. They both declined to comment.

A spokesman for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of the incident, but added neither Thompson nor Walker pressed charges, so the sheriff’s office is not investigating.

Goodson said since the incident, they have received several calls from concerned citizens, which is why he decided to address the issue.

“You know it all about the community. They pay our salaries, they elect our mayor and council, and they have a responsibility to be good ambassadors for the town. It is embarrassing when everyone is talking about the assault, and this is a good community, and actions like that don’t reflect this community a all,” said Goodson.

Thompson resigned as police chief before the incident happened. Jordan Elliott now serves as police chief.

Goodson said he has filed a state ethics complaint against the mayor. WAFF 48 will update this story when more information is available.

