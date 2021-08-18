Deals
Shoals Giving Day: Help local non-profits

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is Shoals Giving Day. It’s a time to step-up and help your local non-profits.

Shoals Community Clinic in Florence is trying to raise $1,000 in the next 24 hours to further develop a community garden. Thankfully, donations are already starting to come in.

The goal is to add new fruit, like strawberries and sun berries to help feed the surrounding community.

Right now, this garden is full of vegetables, but the leaders here want to add more healthy options for their patients and the folks who live in West Florence. They need garden soil, irrigation supplies and more.

Bonita Mccay with the clinic said this garden upgrade will mean more good food for folks who need it.

“It’s not a typical food desert but a lot of people here are limited to where they can go to get fresh produce. Garden fresh means that it was picked right away, out of the garden, straight from the garden to the table,” said Mccay.

To donate to the clinic, click here.

For other non-profits, click here.

