Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Renovations begin at Westgate Gardens Apartments

“I want everyone to get on board with what we’re doing.”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Housing Authority began renovations Monday on Westgate Gardens Apartment’s community center.

“There will be a full renovation of the inside, updated parking and sidewalks, new flooring, plumbing, electrical, lighting, mechanical, appliances and countertops,” said Decatur Housing Authority Executive Director Taura Denmon.

Denmon says over $430,000 is going into the community center alone. Denmon says there will also be renovations on the actual units.

“We want to make sure that these units are up to speed, they’re brought up to date with modern and current things that are in apartments nowadays and we just want to make sure that our residents are comfortable. We want to make sure that they have the best living arrangements possible,” said Denmon.

The upgrades are part of a settlement after a three-year federal investigation showed the agency gave preferential treatment to white applicants when it came to placement in higher-end apartments. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identified discrimination in DHA’s waiting lists, rental policies and transfer requests.

DHA was also ordered to pay $200,000. Denmon says the renovations are part of making sure everyone is treated equally.

“I want everyone to get on board with what we’re doing. We’re making a difference in the community and we hope that our residents can feel the differences that we’re making,” said Denmon.

Denmon says there will be a series of meetings in the coming months for residents to get more information and give feedback.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-person to homeschool
Parents pulling students out of school systems due to mask mandates
Sheriff Mike Blakely
State recommends former Sheriff Blakely serve in jail outside of Limestone Co.
A coronavirus patient walks across her hospital room.
Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available
Former Huntsville police officer William Darby and former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone County Sheriff, Huntsville Police Officer to be sentenced this week
Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools

Latest News

Alabama is running out of ICU beds
Lack of ICU beds forcing hospitals to adjust
Providing healthy options with a new garden in the Shoals
Shoals Giving Day: Help local non-profits
A Colbert County elementary school is going remote, temporarily
COVID-19 and broadband issues: Educators in Colbert County trying to make sure students keep learning in classrooms
Some community members are questioning the leadership in Grant
Some community members are questioning the leadership in Grant