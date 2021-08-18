Renovations begin at Westgate Gardens Apartments

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Housing Authority began renovations Monday on Westgate Gardens Apartment’s community center.

“There will be a full renovation of the inside, updated parking and sidewalks, new flooring, plumbing, electrical, lighting, mechanical, appliances and countertops,” said Decatur Housing Authority Executive Director Taura Denmon.

Denmon says over $430,000 is going into the community center alone. Denmon says there will also be renovations on the actual units.

“We want to make sure that these units are up to speed, they’re brought up to date with modern and current things that are in apartments nowadays and we just want to make sure that our residents are comfortable. We want to make sure that they have the best living arrangements possible,” said Denmon.

The upgrades are part of a settlement after a three-year federal investigation showed the agency gave preferential treatment to white applicants when it came to placement in higher-end apartments. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identified discrimination in DHA’s waiting lists, rental policies and transfer requests.

DHA was also ordered to pay $200,000. Denmon says the renovations are part of making sure everyone is treated equally.

“I want everyone to get on board with what we’re doing. We’re making a difference in the community and we hope that our residents can feel the differences that we’re making,” said Denmon.

Denmon says there will be a series of meetings in the coming months for residents to get more information and give feedback.

