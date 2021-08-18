Over 500 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County Schools

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School district updated its COVID-19 dashboard this week showing more than 500 positive cases of the virus.

There are 503 positive cases reported as of August 18. This comes within just two weeks of schools opening for the fall semester.

Schools are grouped into “families” on the School District’s dashboard.

Positive Cases by school family:

The Buckhorn Family has a total of 135 positive cases.

The Hazel Green Family has 69 positive cases.

The Madison County Family 61 positive cases.

The New Hope Family has 35 positive cases.

The Sparkman Family has 199 positive cases.

Madison Co. Virtual Academy has 3 positive cases.

MAdison Co. Career Tech/ PACE has 1 positive case.

You can view the full dashboard below and on the Madison County Schools website, linked here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.