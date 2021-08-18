North Alabama man charged with rape

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama is now facing rape charges this week.

According to the Boaz Police Department, investigators responded to reports of a sexual assault that occurred at a home in Boaz. After police interviewed the victim, 19-year-old Cupertino Bonifacio Mendez-Nolasco, of Boaz, was identified as the suspect.

He was later interviewed, arrested and charged with first-degree rape. Police say Mendez-Nolasco will be transported to the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

