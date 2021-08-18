Deals
North Alabama man charged with rape

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
According to the Boaz Police Department, investigators responded to reports of a sexual assault that occurred at a home in Boaz. After police interviewed the victim, 19-year-old Cupertino Bonifacio Mendez-Nolasco, of Boaz, was identified as the suspect.

He was later interviewed, arrested and charged with first-degree rape. Police say Mendez-Nolasco will be transported to the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

