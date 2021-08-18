No mask mandate or capacity restrictions at high school football games in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Huntsville City School Board heard an updated presentation from Scott Stapler, the school system’s Athletic Director on Tuesday night. With the first week of football games just a few nights away, Stapler announced that things would be more or less back to normal inside the stadiums, with a few exceptions.

First and foremost, there are no mask mandates for fans in the stadiums. There are also no capacity restrictions. However, fans are encouraged to separate as much as possible from one another. “Some of our games will be bigger than other games, but we just want to make sure they take ownership, and those are things we’ll monitor as administrators and as a district as the season goes on. But, I think we have a really good plan in place.” Stapler said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The student and band sections will also be marked off with more room to allow for distancing there. Both home and visiting bands will be allowed to attend and perform at games as well. Last year, visiting teams had the option of not making the trip. Only essential personnel will be allowed on the sidelines. In addition, the city is encouraging people to buy tickets ahead of time, online. The goal is to minimize cash changing hands and speed up the entry process.

These restrictions apply only to Huntsville City hosted games. Policies may vary by district. Stapler said the school administrators will monitor the situation and make changes during the season if necessary.

