Marshall County Commission votes no on mandating masks inside courthouse

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission voted against mandating face coverings while inside the courthouse during an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

That decision was made even though several healthcare leaders attended the meeting and spoke about the importance of masks.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson was the tie-breaking no vote.

“I felt like since the vaccine has been available, people need to step up and take the vaccine. I’m not for mandating the vaccine just like I’m not for mandating mandatory face masks, but I also believe in letting individuals take responsibility for themselves,” said Hutcheson.

Claudette DeMuth, with Marshall Medical Centers, said there are currently 61 patients at the hospitals which is an all-time high.

89 percent of them are unvaccinated. 20 of those patients are in the ICU, and 13 are on ventilators at both campuses.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke out in favor of requiring masks at the courthouse. She said 70 percent of people in Marshall County are unvaccinated. She singled that out as the cause of record hospitalizations.

Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said although the numbers are concerning, she is hoping everyone will do their part to reduce COVID’s spread.

“We want to encourage you to wear a mask at the courthouse and think about yourself and family and others when you come in, and think about your public life. Nobody is saying anything that you can’t go out and participate in society, but just do so safely, wear a mask and get that vaccine,” said McBurnett.

Marshall County Circuit Judge Chris Able said he’s suspending jury trials.

He also plans to require masks in his courtroom for other court proceedings.

