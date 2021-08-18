Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Investigation underway after Alabama National Guard soldier’s death

The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.
The Alabama National Guard has confirmed an active-duty soldier has died.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Army National Guard has confirmed one of its active-duty soldiers has died while deployed in support of the Southwest Border mission.

Sgt. Kellice Armstrong, 49, of Montgomery, was assigned to the 2025th Transportation Company, 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 122nd Troop Command.

He died on Saturday, but few other details were immediately available as his death remains under investigation.

Armstrong joined the Guard in Nov. 2006 and earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Army Achievement Medal (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (2), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (2).

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Huntsville police officer William Darby and former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone County Sheriff, Huntsville Police Officer to be sentenced this week
Deputies searching for Limestone County inmate who escaped from work release
Limestone County escapee back in custody following high-speed chase, motorcycle crash in Florence
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
No ICU beds are available in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country
ADPH recommends additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for certain people with weakened immune systems

Latest News

Cullman High School
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
Covid-19 Vaccine Event held in Sand Mountain this Sunday
Free COVID-19 vaccine event to be held Sunday in Sand Mountain
Check out this monster fish caught in MN
Monster fish caught in MN lake
Check out the newest Girl Scout cookie release
Check out the newest Girl Scout cookie release