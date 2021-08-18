Hot & humid with strong afternoon showers and storms

Happy Wednesday! We are still in summer, and it will certainly feel like it today.

We are waking up to a warm and sunny morning across the Valley. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s to start off your Wednesday, and that sunshine will warm things up quickly today. Temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunchtime as we will have a south wind pull up more humidity as well. With the high heat and humidity we will have feels like temperatures into the upper 90s in many spots this afternoon. By the afternoon we will see more scattered showers and storms develop, and some of these could bring some substantial rainfall. Where storms do develop, we expect to see heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall totals could be a robust one to two inches for some localized areas, which may lead to some flash flooding. The best threat for this is west of I-65.

Scattered storms will continue into Thursday as we start the day with a chance at rain. Boundaries from Wednesday’s storms will still be around and will likely spark up more storms as we move into the middle of the afternoon again on Thursday. With the high levels of moisture in the atmosphere, due to the tropical humidity from the Gulf, we expect to see some very heavy downpours again Thursday. Local rainfall totals could once again be near two inches, which would again lead to a flash flooding threat. Due to the clouds and rain, temperatures on Thursday should stay into the low 80s for most areas.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.