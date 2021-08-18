Deals
Free COVID-19 vaccine event to be held Sunday in Sand Mountain

Covid-19 Vaccine Event held in Sand Mountain this Sunday
Covid-19 Vaccine Event held in Sand Mountain this Sunday(Tyson Foods)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Sand Mountain for community members this weekend.

The event will be held on August 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park’s Signature Pavilion. Appointments are not required. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccines will be administered.

Free hamburgers, hotdogs, leg quarters, chips and drinks will be provided by Tyson Foods during the event.

