Free COVID-19 vaccine event to be held Sunday in Sand Mountain

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Sand Mountain for community members this weekend.

The event will be held on August 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sand Mountain Park’s Signature Pavilion. Appointments are not required. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccines will be administered.

Free hamburgers, hotdogs, leg quarters, chips and drinks will be provided by Tyson Foods during the event.

