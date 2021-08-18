Fall semester at the University of North Alabama begins Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday is the first day of the fall 2021 semester at the University of North Alabama. Students will be in class with their professors, living in dorms, and experiencing many UNA traditions this year.

Director of University Communications and Marketing Michelle Eubanks said the university is requiring masks inside buildings. In addition, numerous cleaning protocols are in place.

“The university has been very thorough about that,” Eubanks said. “At the end of every semester, we do require that the residence halls be vacated so that our cleaning teams can go in and ensure that the residents that move back in are being greeted with a very clean and safe environment.”

Students are taking a mix of online and in-person classes this semester. But Eubanks said, the majority, especially freshman, will be in class with their professors.

“We also have a very robust and exceptional online program,” she said. “We are one of the first to do that. So I would say we are very much catering to the needs of both entities in order to give them the education that they are coming to UNA for.”

UNA has many traditions such as the Lucky Dip and Mane Month! Although the university made a few minor changes for safety reasons, Eubanks said students can expect a fun start to the year!

“Those campus traditions are so meaningful to our students and we basically had a year where these students weren’t able to participate as fully and so thankfully, a lot of those things are coming back and that student experience will feel very much like what they are used to having at UNA,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks said final enrollment numbers do not come out until October, but the university anticipates an increase from Fall of 2020.

