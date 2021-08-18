Athens-Limestone County Public Library closed due to COVID-19, reopening on limited hours

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Hold on to those library books a little bit longer, the Athens-Limestone County Public Library is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 exposure in the building, the library will be closed until Saturday, August 21. The library will reopen on August 23, but on limited operating hours.

The Library will be closed to the public but will offer curbside service and admission by appointment only. Appointments are for browsing, computer use and facility use. Call at 256-232-1233 to schedule a time. Appointments will allow staff the ability to limit how many guests are in the building at one time and allows ample time to clean and sanitize rooms between use.

You can keep up with announcements on the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Facebook page, linked here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.