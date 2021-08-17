Tropical Storm Fred brings some of us storms today!

Happy Tuesday! The tropics are becoming active, and we will see some impacts here in the Valley today!

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall late yesterday afternoon and evening along the Florida Gulf Coast and now the impacts here in the Valley will pick up. The good news is that our effects from Fred will be low compared to our friends in Georgia. The worst side of a tropical cyclone is always the upper right quadrant, which will be well to our east today. That means that we will just deal with some outer bands of the storm along with gusty easterly winds as the storm passes through. The heaviest of the rain will likely stay east of the GA/AL state line, but for those in DeKalb and Jackson counties, we may see some periods of heavier rainfall. These are the areas that could have some flash flooding this afternoon. Overall, it will stay warm and muggy with some areas reaching the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, especially if we see some sunshine breakthrough during the middle of the afternoon. This is most likely for those to the west of I-65.

While Fred will be gone by the evening today, that doesn’t mean our storm chances will be done. We expect more scattered showers and storms through the remainder of the week with scattered storms likely for Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest of the rainfall will likely be on Thursday, as storms pick up during the morning. Temperatures this week should stay into the mid-80s, but if there is any sunshine, we may see the upper 80s and low 90s. Storms will be possible for the first half of the weekend, but overall, I don’t expect a weekend washout.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.