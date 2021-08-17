Deals
North Alabama Red Cross needs hundreds of volunteers

“I’ve been here eight years and this is the lowest number of volunteers that we’ve ever had. We have about 823 volunteers currently active in North Alabama, but we’re down a couple hundred,” said Anderson.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Volunteers needed! This is the message from leaders at the Red Cross in North Alabama.

“We have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. We have lost volunteers, sadly. We have some volunteers who are no longer able to volunteer because of health concerns,” said Executive Director Khris Anderson.

Volunteers help with severe weather, like the damage hurricanes cause, here at home and in nearby states.

They also help with occasional house fires in your community.

Executive Director Khris Anderson says if you want to volunteer, you can set your hours and pick the location.

“You get to decide how often you’re on call, when you’re on call, if you want to deploy and help with a hurricane or assist with a hurricane, or you prefer just to stay in one hometown. We have people who are volunteering virtually. They stay at home, they input information on their computer,” said Anderson.

It’s important to know, there are volunteers with the Red Cross ready to assist you, if you ever need the help. But they really need people to step up and help out.

If you want to sign up to become a Red Cross volunteer, you can use this link to sign up. https://www.redcross.org/local/al-ms/volunteer.html

