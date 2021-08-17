Former Limestone County Sheriff, Huntsville Police Officer to be sentenced this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, two men who used to wear the badge to serve and protect will learn how much time they’ll serve in prison for their crimes.

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely and former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, both convicted on felonies, will be sentenced by a judge this week.

Monday, we learned from the Attorney General’s Office how long the state is recommending for Mike Blakely to stay behind bars, three years.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the sheriff got a significant sentence,” Bruce Gardner said.

Huntsville Attorney Bruce Gardner says it’s likely Mike Blakely will be used as an example since he was a public official. But he isn’t the only one being sentenced.

On Friday, former Huntsville Police officer, and now convicted murderer William Darby will learn his punishment as well.

Gardner says he expects there to be multiple character witnesses for both cases on Friday. That’s the defense’s chance to argue for a lesser sentence.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he had a number of fellow officers to testify on his behalf. It’s the time if you will to plead your case for mercy,” Gardner said.

After the judge delivers the sentence, both Darby and Blakely will have a chance to appeal, but that doesn’t mean they will stay out of custody while the appeal is pending.

“It is the exception rather than the rule that a person would be allowed to remain free on some kind of bond, pending an appeal,” he explained.

William Darby was out on bond even after his murder conviction and managed to stay on city payroll for two months. He was found guilty of shooting and killing Jeffery Parker after responding to a suicide call.

He could spend his life in prison.

“The least amount of sentence is 20 years, it could go all the way up to 99 years, or life. That is the official sentencing range.”

But the state has already given its recommendation for Mike Blakely’s sentence.

In court documents, state prosecutors said Blakely, being a former sheriff, can not serve time in a state prison, meaning he will need to serve in county jail.

But Alabama law says someone cannot serve more than three years in jail. Therefore, the Attorney General’s Office is recommending Mike Blakely serve 36 months in a county jail.

And we received records from the city of Huntsville showing Darby’s pay stubs after he was convicted.

Based on those two months post-conviction, he received a little over $1,600 a month while on leave.

