Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Limestone County Sheriff, Huntsville Police Officer to be sentenced this week

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, two men who used to wear the badge to serve and protect will learn how much time they’ll serve in prison for their crimes.

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely and former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, both convicted on felonies, will be sentenced by a judge this week.

Monday, we learned from the Attorney General’s Office how long the state is recommending for Mike Blakely to stay behind bars, three years.

RELATED: State recommends former Sheriff Blakely serve in jail outside of Limestone Co.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the sheriff got a significant sentence,” Bruce Gardner said.

Huntsville Attorney Bruce Gardner says it’s likely Mike Blakely will be used as an example since he was a public official. But he isn’t the only one being sentenced.

On Friday, former Huntsville Police officer, and now convicted murderer William Darby will learn his punishment as well.

RELATED: Civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby will move forward

Gardner says he expects there to be multiple character witnesses for both cases on Friday. That’s the defense’s chance to argue for a lesser sentence.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he had a number of fellow officers to testify on his behalf. It’s the time if you will to plead your case for mercy,” Gardner said.

After the judge delivers the sentence, both Darby and Blakely will have a chance to appeal, but that doesn’t mean they will stay out of custody while the appeal is pending.

“It is the exception rather than the rule that a person would be allowed to remain free on some kind of bond, pending an appeal,” he explained.

William Darby was out on bond even after his murder conviction and managed to stay on city payroll for two months. He was found guilty of shooting and killing Jeffery Parker after responding to a suicide call.

He could spend his life in prison.

“The least amount of sentence is 20 years, it could go all the way up to 99 years, or life. That is the official sentencing range.”

But the state has already given its recommendation for Mike Blakely’s sentence.

In court documents, state prosecutors said Blakely, being a former sheriff, can not serve time in a state prison, meaning he will need to serve in county jail.

But Alabama law says someone cannot serve more than three years in jail. Therefore, the Attorney General’s Office is recommending Mike Blakely serve 36 months in a county jail.

And we received records from the city of Huntsville showing Darby’s pay stubs after he was convicted.

Based on those two months post-conviction, he received a little over $1,600 a month while on leave.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Local doctor talks COVID-19 delta variant
Local doctor talks delta variant concerns
In-person to homeschool
Parents pulling students out of school systems due to mask mandates
Sheriff Mike Blakely
State recommends former Sheriff Blakely serve in jail outside of Limestone Co.

Latest News

Veterans Affaris: Thinking about Afghanistan? You’re not alone
Veterans Affairs: Thinking about Afghanistan? Here are some resources to help
Decatur Police Department adding mental health liaison
Decatur Police Department adds mental health liaison position
Decatur Morgan Hospital announced Level Red visitation policy
Level Red: Decatur Morgan Hospital changes visitation policy
When will children be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine?
When will children 12 and under be eligible for the vaccine?