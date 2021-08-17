Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Tracking Tropical Storm Fred
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible overnight. The most organized area of rain will follow the path of Fred. Tropical Storm Fred will continue to track to the north overnight. The center of circulation will pass over Atlanta, GA around 1pm Tuesday.   The most likely areas for scattered showers associated with Fred will be along the Georgia state line throughout the day on Tuesday.  Most areas of north Alabama will be on the drier side of this storm system and only a few showers are expected.   More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs this week will remain in the 80s with high humidity.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Local doctor talks COVID-19 delta variant
Local doctor talks delta variant concerns
In-person to homeschool
Parents pulling students out of school systems due to mask mandates
Sheriff Mike Blakely
State recommends former Sheriff Blakely serve in jail outside of Limestone Co.

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred bringing isolated showers and storms
Tropical Storm Fred bringing isolated showers and storms
Few showers expected ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
Few showers expected ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
Few showers expected ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
Few showers expected ahead of Tropical Storm Fred
Storms ahead the next few days
More storms the next few days as Tropical Storm Fred approaches