First Alert Forecast

A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible overnight. The most organized area of rain will follow the path of Fred. Tropical Storm Fred will continue to track to the north overnight. The center of circulation will pass over Atlanta, GA around 1pm Tuesday. The most likely areas for scattered showers associated with Fred will be along the Georgia state line throughout the day on Tuesday. Most areas of north Alabama will be on the drier side of this storm system and only a few showers are expected. More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs this week will remain in the 80s with high humidity.

