Deputies searching for Limestone County inmate who escaped from work release in Athens

Deputies searching for Limestone County inmate who escaped from work release
(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from his work release on Monday morning.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Joel Dwight Gooch escaped from Vulcan Plastics around 8:29 a.m. on a black Kawasaki motorcycle. Authorities say that motorcycle belongs to another employee.

Gooch is serving a sentence for child support. He is described as a white male who is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. WAFF is told Gooch has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about the location of Gooch, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

