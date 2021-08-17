Deals
Decatur man charged with domestic violence, assault following a stabbing incident

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is in jail after police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in Decatur on Sunday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, they made contact with a woman who said her son, who has been identified as 38-year-old Jason Oneal Stovall, stabbed her husband.

The victim drove to Decatur Morgan Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injures.

Authorities say Stovall barricaded himself in his room and would not comply with DPD. Officers then obtained a search and arrest warrant for Stovall’s arrest.

After gaining entry into Stovall’s room, he was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

