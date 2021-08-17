Deals
COVID-19 and broadband issues: Educators in Colbert County trying to make sure students keep learning in classrooms

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 has forced one Colbert County school to temporarily close. Many students at Hatton Elementary School are now learning at home.

The goal of the school year was and still is to have a year as normal as possible, but COVID-19 cases are putting normal to the test.

“We’re really at war with a disease and in these type of moments we are looking for the greater of everyone to step up,” said Colbert County Schools COVID Supervisor Lymos McDonald.

Hatton Elementary teachers are some of the educators who are stepping up. The school is closed for the next 10 days because of COVID cases - students are learning at home with pen and paper.

“The decision was made that we will take a less common denominator approach with the paper and pencil. Get it out to the kids, the notes and materials that they need. Then, we know that we are touching the least amount of kids. Therefore, we have the opportunity to reach everyone,” said McDonald.

Right now, the district is putting together a plan to give out Chromebooks to students.

They just received 2,000 new ones.

However, broadband internet isn’t accessible for some Colbert County families. It’s an issue the county has been dealing with since the pandemic began last year.

Educators there are doing their best to make sure students can keep learning in their classrooms.

“That’s what you want to do. Just yesterday I stocked up on masks and preventable things that we need and I delivered some of the items to all of the schools today but I wanted stuff packed up and ready. Preparing for the worst but expecting the best,” said Mcdonald.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

