Colbert County 911 utilizes new medical profile system during emergencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County E911 is using a new medical profile system that they hope will help them respond more efficiently during emergencies. But for this system to work, people in the community need to get on board.

This new addition to Colbert County’s RapidSOS emergency response data platform is called the Emergency Health Profile. Ultimately, residents create an online profile with their health history, emergency contacts and more. Then, when a person calls 911 from the number connected to their profile, dispatchers will already have their medical information, emergency contacts, and even breadcrumb location tracking. The goal is to give first responders important details before they even get to the scene.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told our partners at the Times Daily, he understands some folks might not be comfortable sharing certain information. However, this system could save a life, and is especially helpful in the case a victim calls 911 and cannot communicate any details.

Users can enter data through emergencyprofile.org. Also, if somebody is traveling in a state that uses the Emergency Medical Health Profile system, their information would be available there as well.

