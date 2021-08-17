Active weather to finish the week.

Tropical Depression Fred is moving away from the Tennessee Valley but our weather is about to become more active to finish out the week. We are monitoring disturbances out west in the Central Plains of Texas and Oklahoma that will move east and lead to several rounds of showers and storms across the area through Friday. The strongest storms will likely be Wednesday afternoon as this will probably be the hottest day of the week. Before storms develop Wednesday afternoon, we expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some of the storms could be strong enough to produce isolated wind damage in addition to frequent lightning and localized street flooding. Storms should wind down around sunset. We are forecasting the showers and storms to develop earlier in the day on Thursday and Friday so this should limit the strength of the storms. Expect long delays to outdoor plans Thursday and Friday. Some improvement is expected this weekend but isolated storms will be out there. The heat builds next week and the chance of rain will be lower.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.