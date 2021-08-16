State recommends former Sheriff Blakely serve in a jail outside of Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the State filed a recommendation for former Sheriff Mike Blakely’s sentencing.

Prosecutors are requesting Blakely serve in a county jail outside of Limestone County, where his former department was. Court documents show they request Blakely be sentenced to 36 months on each count, which comes out to three years in prison and two years on probation.

The file also states they ask the Court not to order Blakely to serve a “hard labor” sentence.

This comes just days before his sentencing which is scheduled for August 20 at 10 a.m. He could potentially get a sentence of two to 20 years for each charge he is facing.

Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges on August 9.

You can read the full document filed by the State below:

