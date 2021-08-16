Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two young sisters were shot Sunday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked car.

Police say the girls, ages 6 and 7, were shot by an unknown assailant.

The 7-year-old died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Police said the younger 6-year-old sister is fighting for her life at the hospital

Investigators do not think the little girls or their mother were targets in the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Local doctor talks COVID-19 delta variant
Local doctor talks delta variant concerns
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19
Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop
Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop

Latest News

Decatur officials update latest on COVID-19
Decatur and Morgan County officials update the latest on COVID-19
WAFF 48 Blitz - Friday evenings at 10 p.m. during High School Football season
48 Blitz Season Preview: Get to know the teams, players of 2021
Decatur Officials update the latest on COVID-19
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover