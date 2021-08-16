Deals
Report: Half of Alabama nursing home staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Nursing home residents in Ohio still face some Covid-19 restrictions.(WOIO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of Alabama’s nursing homes are being cared for by many staff members who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. As of mid-August, only about half of nursing home employees, or 51.6%, have taken steps to get vaccines.

While still higher than the state’s last-in-the-nation overall ranking in which just 31% of citizens fully vaccinated, nursing homes carry particular concern since the elderly make up one of the largest at-risk populations for COVID-19.

While 81% of nursing home residents have been vaccinated, the number of “breakthrough” cases, or cases in which a vaccinated person tests positive, continues to rise. The rate remains considerably lower than among those who are unvaccinated, however.

The low staff vaccination rates are concerning for organizations like AARP, which contends Alabama must look at the situation and it must be “addressed without delay.”

The Alabama Nursing Home Association has pushed back saying when it comes to aid during the pandemic, the AARP hasn’t offered any assistance. The association added that it’s one thing to point out numbers and another to actually work in nursing homes during a pandemic.

Despite just one in two staffers having been vaccinated, there are currently no vaccine requirements for nursing home staff or residents in Alabama, something AARP Alabama suggests should change. The nursing home association believes vaccine education and freedom of choice are the best options.

