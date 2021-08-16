Level Red: Decatur Morgan Hospital changes visitation policy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital is officially in the red zone when it comes to visitation policies.

As of August 17, COVID-19 patients are not to have any guests or visitors. The only exceptions are for end-of-life visits, labor and delivery patients who are allowed one guest, pediatric patients who are allowed one parent or guardian.

The hospital has three visitation levels: green, yellow and red. Officials with the hospital announced it is now in red which means high transmission and all waiting rooms are closed. The following changes are effective immediately.

RED LEVEL VISITATION:

Hospitalized Inpatient Units: 1 visitor allowed, must stay in room.

Critical Care / ICU: ICU visitors are given instructions upon patient admission.

Emergency Department: 1 visitor once the patient is settled in their ED room, 2 parents/guardians are allowed for pediatric patients, no lobby visitation.

Tests and Procedures: No visitors unless special assistance is required or recommended by provider.

Inpatient Surgery: 1 visitor allowed, must stay in room. The visitor must wait in the car during surgery.

Labor and Delivery: 1 support person; A support person may stay overnight if deemed appropriate by hospital staff.

Pediatrics: 2 parents / guardians.

Psychiatry: Virtual visitation as appropriate.

These visitation guidelines apply on all Decatur Morgan Hospital campuses.

View the full visitation chart below:

The visitation changes come the same day the ADPH announced there are only two ICU beds left in the state as hospitals were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19.

