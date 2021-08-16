More storms the next few days as Tropical Storm Fred approaches

Happy Monday! It has been a wet few days across North Alabama and more chances for rain move in this week.

Scattered showers and storms are already pushing in this morning across areas of Northeast Alabama, and we will likely see more throughout the day today. Temperatures are seasonable into the upper 60s and low 70s to start off, but they will stay on the “mild” side today, into the low to mid 80s due to the clouds and midday storm chances. Humidity remains high today and pretty much all week with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tropical Storm Fred is set to make landfall today along the Gulf Coast of Florida and push inland throughout the overnight hours. The good news is that the center of the storm should stay to our southeast. This means our impacts should be limited here in North Alabama, but we will still see scattered storm, heavy downpours, and gusty winds throughout the day Tuesday. Winds on Tuesday will be easterly, gusting at times to 20, maybe 25 mph. I expect a better chance at rain to be here on Wednesday and again on Thursday. The rest of the week will stay warm and muggy, with highs getting back towards the 90s by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.