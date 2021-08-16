Deals
Mask policies at north Alabama schools, universities

As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will...
As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks(Unsplash)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students across north Alabama are quickly returning to their classrooms and lecture halls.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has put together a back-to-school guide for students, guardians and all school officials. Health officials say the guidance comes from the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC.

READ THE FULL ADPH BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE

As the fall semester returns, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks. Here’s a list of what schools, colleges and universities are doing around north Alabama so far.

K-12 SCHOOLS

Masks required:

  • Albertville City Schools (Required until September 3rd)
  • Arab City Schools (Required until September 3rd)
  • Athens City Schools
  • Boaz City Schools
  • Decatur City Schools
  • DeKalb County Schools
  • Florence City Schools (Update as of 8/16/2021 - all students Pre-K through Grade 12 will be required to wear masks beginning August 19)
  • Fort Payne City Schools (Required for the first 30 days)
  • Guntersville City Schools
  • Huntsville City Schools
  • Madison City Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools (Required until September 14)
  • Russellville City Schools
  • Scottsboro City Schools (Required for the first four days of school)
  • Sheffield City Schools (Required until September 3rd)

Not required / optional:

  • Colbert County Schools
  • Lauderdale County Schools
  • Limestone County Schools
  • Lincoln County Schools (TN)
  • Fayetteville City Schools (TN)
  • Franklin County Schools
  • Hartselle City Schools

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Masks required:

  • Alabama A&M University
  • Calhoun Community College (All campuses)
  • Drake State Community College & Techincal College
  • Northeast Alabama Community College
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College
  • Oakwood University
  • University of Alabama Huntsville
  • University of North Alabama

Not required / optional:

  • Athens State University

You can learn more about each district going back to school in WAFF 48′s Back-to-school story.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL: START DATES FOR NORTH ALABAMA SCHOOL DISTRICTS

