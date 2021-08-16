Mask policies at north Alabama schools, universities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students across north Alabama are quickly returning to their classrooms and lecture halls.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has put together a back-to-school guide for students, guardians and all school officials. Health officials say the guidance comes from the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC.
As the fall semester returns, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks. Here’s a list of what schools, colleges and universities are doing around north Alabama so far.
K-12 SCHOOLS
Masks required:
- Albertville City Schools (Required until September 3rd)
- Arab City Schools (Required until September 3rd)
- Athens City Schools
- Boaz City Schools
- Decatur City Schools
- DeKalb County Schools
- Florence City Schools (Update as of 8/16/2021 - all students Pre-K through Grade 12 will be required to wear masks beginning August 19)
- Fort Payne City Schools (Required for the first 30 days)
- Guntersville City Schools
- Huntsville City Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Muscle Shoals City Schools (Required until September 14)
- Russellville City Schools
- Scottsboro City Schools (Required for the first four days of school)
- Sheffield City Schools (Required until September 3rd)
Not required / optional:
- Colbert County Schools
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Limestone County Schools
- Lincoln County Schools (TN)
- Fayetteville City Schools (TN)
- Franklin County Schools
- Hartselle City Schools
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
Masks required:
- Alabama A&M University
- Calhoun Community College (All campuses)
- Drake State Community College & Techincal College
- Northeast Alabama Community College
- Northwest-Shoals Community College
- Oakwood University
- University of Alabama Huntsville
- University of North Alabama
Not required / optional:
- Athens State University
