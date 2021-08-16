Make-or-break year for Riverfest Barbeque Cookoff in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Riverfest Barbeque Cookoff in Decatur say this could be a make-or-break year for the long-running event.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily , the 2021 version of the festival is undergoing significant changes due to rising concerns over COVID-19.

Riverfest shut down last year due to COVID-19, but this year it is set to take place on August 27 through August 28 at Ingalls Harbor.

The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit group called “Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama”.

Organizers announced this year’s event will not include a full weekend of bbq competitions, a music festival and a cookoff. This year will include one day of music and a one-day cookoff with steaks, pork loins and cocktails.

