Make-or-break year for Riverfest Barbeque Cookoff in Decatur

By Catherine Godbey and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of the Riverfest Barbeque Cookoff in Decatur say this could be a make-or-break year for the long-running event.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the 2021 version of the festival is undergoing significant changes due to rising concerns over COVID-19.

Riverfest shut down last year due to COVID-19, but this year it is set to take place on August 27 through August 28 at Ingalls Harbor.

The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit group called “Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama”.

Organizers announced this year’s event will not include a full weekend of bbq competitions, a music festival and a cookoff. This year will include one day of music and a one-day cookoff with steaks, pork loins and cocktails.

Read more on this from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

