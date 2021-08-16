Madison Street Festival cancelled due to rising uncertainty of COVID

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Street Festival will not happen in 2021.

According to a Monday statement, the festival committee determined it was best for all attendees, vendors and sponsors to cancel this year’s event.

Also in the statement:

“After the necessary cancellation of the 2020 festival, the committee was optimistic that a 2021 festival could become a reality and has worked diligently toward that goal. But recent developments in the pandemic would be not only risky but potentially unsafe and dangerous for attendees, vendors, and sponsors. Necessary social distancing and safety protocols would be extremely difficult to accomplish throughout the day. The rising uncertainty about the course of covid has already shown up for us in dwindling vendor registrations, parade entries, and food vendors.”

The committee plans for the event to return on the first Saturday in October 2022.

