Low test scores raising concerns among officials in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers and educators in Decatur are in a heated debate over lower test scores and immigrants in the city.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, state Senator Arthur Orr says kids are unfairly being tested before they have a chance to become more fluent in English.

Stephanie Underwood, the special services supervisor for the city agrees with Orr and wants a change in testing policies.

She estimates nearly 15% of Decatur city students are not fully proficient in English.

Underwood added she sees a value in local students meeting and interacting with students from places like Yemen, China and Guatemala as they all learn together.

Find more on this story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.