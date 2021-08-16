Deals
Lions place six on Phil Steele’s Big South team

(Source: University of North Alabama)
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has placed six student-athletes on the 2021 Phil Steele Pre-season All-Big South Conference football team. All of them are from the school’s football team, and three are on defense.

Senior punter Joe Gurley of Killen was named first-team of the pre-season squad. Gurley was a All-Big South selection in 2020.

Redshirt junior receivers Dexter Boykin and Cortez Hall were second and third team all-conference picks, respectively.

Senior defensive end Wallace Cowins, linebacker Will Evans and defensive back K.J. Smith were named to the second-team All-Big South team.

UNA opens its 2021 season on the road for a “battle of the lions” as they face Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.

Click here to read more about the players mentioned.

