Historic Ninth Street Church in Decatur slated for demolition

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - What once stood as a historic Decatur landmark is being demolished. The Ninth Street United Methodist Church will start coming down on Monday.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the building has been empty for nearly years. It stood there for more than 110 years.

The antique lead-glass windows have been sold to a local dealer and some bricks will be salvaged as well.

Currently, there is no word right now on what will be built in its place. But Mayor Tab Bowling says Sixth Street development is picking up.

