Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Historic Ninth Street Church in Decatur slated for demolition

By Bayne Hughes and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - What once stood as a historic Decatur landmark is being demolished. The Ninth Street United Methodist Church will start coming down on Monday.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the building has been empty for nearly years. It stood there for more than 110 years.

The antique lead-glass windows have been sold to a local dealer and some bricks will be salvaged as well.

Currently, there is no word right now on what will be built in its place. But Mayor Tab Bowling says Sixth Street development is picking up.

Find the full story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Local doctor talks COVID-19 delta variant
Local doctor talks delta variant concerns
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19
Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop
Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop

Latest News

As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will...
Mask policies at north Alabama schools, universities
Decatur officials update latest on COVID-19
Decatur and Morgan County officials update latest on COVID-19
WAFF 48 Blitz - Friday evenings at 10 p.m. during High School Football season
48 Blitz Season Preview: Get to know the teams, players of 2021
Decatur and Morgan County Officials
Decatur and Morgan County Officials update the latest on COVID-19