Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Dog food voluntarily recalled because of high levels of Vitamin D

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company
Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company(Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company is recalling approximately 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food, due to it containing elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The FDA said consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs. Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels or over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Affected Simply Nourish frozen food products were distributed at select PetSmart stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date. No other products have been affected.

Products are packaged in 2lb and 4.5lb packages across specific date ranges. A full list of affected products is below:

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company® Voluntary Recall
Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company® Voluntary Recall(FDA)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Local doctor talks COVID-19 delta variant
Local doctor talks delta variant concerns
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19
Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop
Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop

Latest News

Paws for the Cause with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society
Paws for the Cause with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society
Paws for the Cause with Greater Huntsville Humane Society
Paws for the Cause with Greater Huntsville Humane Society
This week's Paws for the Cause with Huntsville Animal Services
This week's Paws for the Cause with Huntsville Animal Services
This week's Paws for the Cause
This week's Paws for the Cause
Bissell Pet Foundation hosting nationwide reduce fee adoption event
Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter seeking help from community