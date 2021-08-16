Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

8 people shot outside NY apartment building

Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.
Police said eight people were shot outside an apartment building in Brooklyn.(Source: News 12 Brooklyn via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Authorities said eight people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City apartment building early Monday.

The victims – three males and five females – were part of a large group gathered outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn just after midnight.

The victims were between the ages of 18 and 27. Police said they were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said minors were at the scene but were not hurt.

Police said about 100 to 150 people were listening to music in the area when the shooting occurred.

There have been no arrests so far. Police said two shooters were possibly involved.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Local doctor talks COVID-19 delta variant
Local doctor talks delta variant concerns
Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19
Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop
Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
US official: Top commander talks with Taliban on evacuation
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
A WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by recreating his parachute jump on D-day.
100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake