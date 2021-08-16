48 Blitz: High School Football is here, Week 0 kicks off Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The wait is over, high school football is finally here. Week 0 kicks off this Thursday, with the rest of the games scheduled for Friday.

Game of the Week

48 Blitz’s Game of the Week is North Jackson at Scottsboro. Both programs enter this season with new coaches. The Chiefs are 21-12 all time against Scottsboro, but the Wildcats have won the last two meetings.

Week 0 Pick ‘Em

