Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

48 Blitz: High School Football is here, Week 0 kicks off Thursday

48 Blitz: Week 0
48 Blitz: Week 0(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The wait is over, high school football is finally here. Week 0 kicks off this Thursday, with the rest of the games scheduled for Friday.

[CLICK OR TAP TO VIEW WEEK 0 MATCHUPS]

Game of the Week

48 Blitz’s Game of the Week is North Jackson at Scottsboro. Both programs enter this season with new coaches. The Chiefs are 21-12 all time against Scottsboro, but the Wildcats have won the last two meetings.

Week 0 Pick ‘Em

In addition to Game of the Week, 48 Blitz has also picked a handful of other matchups to look out for. To vote on which teams will come out of Week 0 with the win, click the link below.

Fan Pick winners will be announced Thursday on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV or by visiting the sports section of WAFF.com/48 News App.

[CLICK OR TAP TO VOTE ON THE WEEK 0 FEATURED GAMES]

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop
Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop
Record number of COVID-19 cases
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Latest News

Georgia Chambers
48 Blitz: 2021 football preview
48 Blitz Elite 8: Mars Hill Bible QB Griffin Hanson
48 Blitz Elite 8: Mars Hill Bible QB Griffin Hanson
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Arab Knights
48 Blitz Preseason Preview: Arab Knights
WAFF 48 Blitz - Friday evenings at 10 p.m. during High School Football season
48 Blitz Season Preview: Get to know the teams, players of 2021