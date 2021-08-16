Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago.

Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and helped capture Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

After the war he became an educator, teaching in schools for over 40 years.

Rice was aided in his birthday D-Day recreation by former U.S. Navy SEAL team members and was greeted by scores of residents and members of the military, who lined the beach to show their support.

When the centenarian was asked about his secret to longevity, he simply said, “keep moving.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Huntsville police officer William Darby and former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Former Limestone County Sheriff, Huntsville Police Officer to be sentenced this week
Deputies searching for Limestone County inmate who escaped from work release
Limestone County escapee back in custody following high-speed chase, motorcycle crash in Florence
Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
No ICU beds are available in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Father of CIA agent
Father of Alabama CIA agent, first known American killed in Afghanistan, calls on leadership to ‘fix mistake’ upon withdrawal from the troubled country
ADPH recommends additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for certain people with weakened immune systems

Latest News

Cullman High School
Cullman High School students mourn loss of classmate
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
In this image made from video provided by Helaina Alati, a snake protrudes from a grocery store...
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australian supermarket