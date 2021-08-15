Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Doppler Radar
Doppler Radar(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Light showers this morning mostly off to the south and west continue early this morning.

Temperatures remain mild and muggy with the 70s to start off. We will see these gradually climb as we go into the next several hours. Highs will range today in the 80s today depending on rain and storms.

More widespread rain is in store for us moving later into your Sunday afternoon into next week.

Tonight, chances at showers and storms remain and temperatures will stick to the lower 70s.

The tropics continue to be active with Tropical Depression Fred headed our way and Tropical Storm Gracie on its heels. There is also another area of concern to the south east of the U.S. that has chances for development. The latest track pushes tropical moisture through the Valley starting next week… making for a soggy set-up starting Monday.

