Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Madison City Schools

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - More and more schools are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases, including those in Madison City Schools.

Read More: Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday

Administrators with MCS are reporting 89 positive cases of COVID-19 this past week. According to a statement released from Superintendent Ed Nichols, that is the highest number the district ever reported. Nurses and school personnel have begun contact tracing.

Close contacts will be excluded from school and school activities for 14 days unless they are fully vaccinated or tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days based on the ADPH guidance.

“Students who are out of school will receive their assignments asynchronously, either via Schoology or through paper copies that must be picked up at the school,” said Nichols

Face masks have been required since the first day of school in Madison City and have caused positive cases to be significantly lower than last year, according to Nichols.

Read More: Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19

MCS will update students and parents as more information on COVID guidance comes from the ADPH.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

