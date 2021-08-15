Man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO. Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed on Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County.

According to ALEA, 27-year-old Justin Allen Guffey, of Grant, was fatally injured when the 1997 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2006 Ford F150. Authorities say Guffey was pronounced dead on the scene.

WAFF 48 is told the crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. on Alabama 79 near Seibold Creek Road, approximately two miles north of Guntersville.

There are no further details as this investigation is ongoing.

