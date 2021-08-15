Fred can bring heavy rainfall and storms through Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will continue through the later evening hours leaving us mostly cloudy and muggy overnight, areas of fog will be likely for the morning commute.

We continue to watch the path of Tropical Storms Fred as its outer bands will bring us significant chances for rain showers and thunderstorms for the Monday through Wednesday timeframe. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with temps in the middle 80s, scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours. The path of Fred will determine exactly how much rainfall we are expecting, areas east of I-65 will see the greatest rainfall totals. Two to four inches of rain can be expected through Wednesday, flash flooding may be possible. Tuesday will likely be the breeziest day with gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Additional storms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

