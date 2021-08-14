Scattered to numerous thunderstorms Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to linger through the Tennessee Valley and should start to dissipate around midnight, lows will be warm in the low 70s with areas of fog likely in areas that received heavy rainfall.

Sunday will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and the heat index in the upper 90s. Rain showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon and evening and could be fairly widespread as far as coverage goes. A few stronger storms will be possible with the threat of gusty winds.

The start of the work week will be focusing on the path of what is now the “Remnants of Fred.” Fred will likely restrengthen into a Tropical Storm on Sunday with its forecast landfall Monday evening near Mobile, AL. Moisture will surge ahead of Fred and the outer bands of rainfall and thunderstorms will leave us with wet and stormy weather for Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall could be between 1 to 4 inches with the highest rainfall totals in NE Alabama, flash flooding may be possible. Winds will be strongest on Tuesday with gusts over 30 miles per hour.

We will continue to keep you updates on Fred and its path over the next several days.

