Saturday Morning Forecast

Light showers this morning in addition to patchy dense fog… so driving at times this AM may be a bit of a struggle.

Temperatures remain mild and muggy with the 70s to start off. We will see these gradually climb as we go into the next several hours. Highs will range today in the 80s and 90s depending on rain and storms.

If showers and storms become widespread and heavy, we could see temperatures struggle to get into the 80s.

Tonight, a chance at showers and storms remain and temperatures will stick to the lower 70s.

Sunday is looking similar with more rain on the way.

The tropics continue to be active with Tropical Depression Fred headed our way and Tropical Storm Gracie on its heels. The latest track pushes tropical moisture through the Valley starting next week… making for a soggy set-up starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.