More volunteer firefighters needed in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Volunteer firefighters are needed now more than ever. Like much of the country, north Alabama is having a difficult time attracting them.

“When I got the feel for it, that’s what I love doing and that stayed,” said New Bethel Fire Department Fire Chief, Jerry Howard.

Firefighters respond during some of the most challenging times of people’s lives.

The 14 volunteer fire departments across Colbert County are the backbone of Colbert County fire departments. But many volunteer departments like New Bethel and Hwy 247 need more people willing to join.

“If a disaster happens during the daytime or even at night, we don’t have the personnel to take care of it so we have to page out multiple departments to fight structure fires and what not,” said Howard.

“It’s really a bad situation,” said Hwy 247 Chief Junior Riner.

Both crews need between eight and 12 more people in order to be fully staffed.

Both chiefs said they and other fire chiefs have been actively coordinating to provide each other relief in times of need

“It used to be where there were only three departments coming but we’ve signed mutual aid agreements because of the short numbers, I’ve got five departments coming and that’s a comfort to know,” said Riner.

But the goal is to have enough of their own.

“It takes a strong-willed person to do this job and to do it for no money just the satisfaction that you got to help your community to save a life and save a property, it’s rewarding in that aspect but it takes a strong-willed person,” said Riner.

New Bethel Volunteer Fire department has two trainings every month for those interested in learning the skill.

HWY 247′s department has a meeting every Monday night.

