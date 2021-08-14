Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop

Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop
Drug money, meth seized during traffic stop(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Street Crimes Unit seized illegal drugs, money and more during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the MCSO, approximately two and a half ounces of methamphetamine “ice”, a pistol and nearly $4,000 of suspected drug proceeds was discovered.

Deputies have not identified a suspect in this incident.

There are no further details at the time as this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey issues ‘limited’ State of Emergency due to COVID-19
Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Kitchen Cops: August 13, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Expired brisket and grease on the ground
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Redstone Arsenal moves to HPCON Bravo+ for COVID-19 operations

Latest News

Officer Juan Gomez
Former Albertville Police Officer dies from COVID-19
Whistlestop Festival
Whistlestop Festival is back in Huntsville
Counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards seized
Counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards seized in Memphis
Firefighters needed in Colbert County
Volunteer firefighters needed in North Alabama