Madison County deputies seize meth during traffic stop

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Street Crimes Unit seized illegal drugs, money and more during a traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the MCSO, approximately two and a half ounces of methamphetamine “ice”, a pistol and nearly $4,000 of suspected drug proceeds was discovered.

Deputies have not identified a suspect in this incident.

There are no further details at the time as this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.