Former Albertville Police Officer dies from COVID-19

Officer Juan Gomez
Officer Juan Gomez(Albertville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
PELHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Albertville Police Officer lost his battle to COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

Albertville Police released a statement on Facebook regarding the passing of Officer Juan Gomez. According to APD, Gomez worked for the Albertville Police Department before moving on to the Pelham Police Department.

“Officer Gomez began his career here at Albertville and was an outstanding person and officer,” said APD.

Officer Juan Gomez
Officer Juan Gomez(Albertville Police Department)

