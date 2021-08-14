Deals
Decatur City Schools seeking to hire substitute teachers

((Source: Pexel))
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There is currently a high demand for substitute teachers for the 2021-2022 school year in Decatur City Schools. Leaders within the school system have increased pay rates for long-term assignments in order to fill open positions.

As an incentive, leaders at Decatur City Schools are increasing pay to $20 per hour for both year-long substitute teachers and para-educator positions. The school system has multiple immediate openings and most positions do not require a teaching credential.

Click here to view open positions or send your resume to jessica.williams@kellyservices.com.

