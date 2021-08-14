Deals
Cenus Data: Shoals population growth good for local businesses

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THE SHOALS Ala. (WAFF) - Official data from the 2020 census shows that the Shoals is one of the U.S metro areas that gained population in the last decade.

“The fact that the population has grown represents more dollars that can be spent in the Shoals,” said Caitlin Holland.

From 2010 to 2020, U.S census data shows that Colbert County grew by 5.1 percent and Lauderdale by .9 percent.

It’s a slight increase, but it makes the biggest difference for local businesses.

“The more people that live here, the more people are sitting in restaurants, renting apartments, buying houses, just shopping in general so for all of our stores and businesses this is great news,” said Holland.

One program that’s helped people plant roots in the shoals is the Remote Shoals program that was started in 2016.

“It’s worked so well because people who have applied to Remote Shoals and found themselves here have then been using social media or just word of mouth to share the news that this is an area that. So not only is the Remote Shoals program working but then they are recruiting others to the area as well,” said Holland.

Caitlin Holland said moving forward, they’re looking for more ways to help businesses market to new residents.

“We know that some members of this population are not going to be in-store shoppers and so helping them to learn to market online, to use social media. Those have been really invaluable tools, particularly in the pandemic to market to the new set of population,” said Holland.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

